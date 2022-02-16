Difference between revisions of "Thomas Nyamupangedengu"
Latest revision as of 08:07, 16 February 2022
In July 2018, Thomas Nyamupangedengu was elected to Ward 1 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1807 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 1 Mutare Municipality with 1807 votes, beating Clever Muparutsa of Zanu-PF with 775 votes, Tanyiswa Mutudza of MDC-T with 210 votes, Gabber Chiitirwa of ZIPP with 65 votes, Winnet Mutenje of PRC with 63 votes and Simbarashe Matondo of NCA with 32 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020