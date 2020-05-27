Difference between revisions of "Thomas Nyamupangedengu"

In July 2018, Thomas Nyamupangedengu was elected to Ward 1 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1807 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Mutare Municipality with 1807 votes, beating Clever Muparutsa of Zanu-PF with 775 votes, Tanyiswa Mutudza of MDC-T with 210 votes, Gabber Chiitirwa of ZIPP with 65 votes, Winnet Mutenje of PRC with 63 votes and Simbarashe Matondo of NCA with 32 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

