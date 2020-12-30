Pindula

'''Thomas Zigora''' was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the [[Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals]]. The Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals board of governors appointed Zigora as CEO in March 2002.  He took over from Dr [[Davidson Sadza]] who left the institution in July 2001.<ref name="allafrica">[http://allafrica.com/stories/200203110818.html/ Zimbabwe:New Boss for Hospital Group], ''All Africa'', Published:March 11, 2002, Retrieved: November  6, 2016</ref>
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
  
==Death==
  
On 30 December 2020, Zigora succumbed to [[COVID-19]]. He died at [[St Anne's Hospital]] where he had been admitted for Covid-19 treatment.<ref name"Health">Michael Gwarisa, [https://healthtimes.co.zw/2020/12/30/justin-former-parirenyatwa-ceo-zigora-dies-from-covid-19/ #JUSTIN: Former Parirenyatwa CEO Zigora Dies From COVID-19], ''Health Times'', Published: December 30, 2020, Retrieved: December 30, 2020</ref>
  
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
 
Thomas Zigora
Chief Executive Officer Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals
Assumed office
March 2002
Personal details
Born
Thomas Arnold Zigora

Thomas Zigora was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. The Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals board of governors appointed Zigora as CEO in March 2002. He took over from Dr Davidson Sadza who left the institution in July 2001.[1]

Death

On 30 December 2020, Zigora succumbed to COVID-19. He died at St Anne's Hospital where he had been admitted for Covid-19 treatment.[2]

References

  1. Zimbabwe:New Boss for Hospital Group, All Africa, Published:March 11, 2002, Retrieved: November 6, 2016
  2. Michael Gwarisa, #JUSTIN: Former Parirenyatwa CEO Zigora Dies From COVID-19, Health Times, Published: December 30, 2020, Retrieved: December 30, 2020


