|description= Thomas Zigora was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. He died from Covid-19 in December 2020.

On 30 December 2020, Zigora succumbed to [[COVID-19]]. He died at [[St Anne's Hospital]] where he had been admitted for Covid-19 treatment.<ref name"Health">Michael Gwarisa, [https://healthtimes.co.zw/2020/12/30/justin-former-parirenyatwa-ceo-zigora-dies-from-covid-19/ #JUSTIN: Former Parirenyatwa CEO Zigora Dies From COVID-19], ''Health Times'', Published: December 30, 2020, Retrieved: December 30, 2020</ref>

Thomas Zigora was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. The Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals board of governors appointed Zigora as CEO in March 2002. He took over from Dr Davidson Sadza who left the institution in July 2001.[1]

