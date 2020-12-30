Difference between revisions of "Thomas Zigora"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Death)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 2:
|Line 2:
| honorific-prefix =
| honorific-prefix =
|name = Thomas Zigora
|name = Thomas Zigora
|−
|image =
|+
|image = .jpg
| alt = Picture of Thomas Zigora
| alt = Picture of Thomas Zigora
| caption = Thomas Zigora
| caption = Thomas Zigora
|−
|office = Chief Executive Officer [[Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals]]
|+
|office = Chief Executive Officer [[Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals]]
|term_start = March 2002
|term_start = March 2002
|term_end =
|term_end =
|Line 27:
|Line 27:
==Death==
==Death==
|−
On 30 December 2020, Zigora succumbed to [[COVID-19]]. He died at [[St Anne's Hospital]] where he had been admitted for Covid-19 treatment.<ref name"Health">Michael Gwarisa, [https://healthtimes.co.zw/2020/12/30/justin-former-parirenyatwa-ceo-zigora-dies-from-covid-19/ #JUSTIN: Former Parirenyatwa CEO Zigora Dies From COVID-19], ''Health Times'', Published: December 30, 2020, Retrieved: December 30, 2020</ref>
|+
On 30 December 2020, Zigora succumbed to [[COVID-19]]. He died at [[StAnne's Hospital]] where he had been admitted for Covid-19 treatment.<ref name"Health">Michael Gwarisa, [https://healthtimes.co.zw/2020/12/30/justin-former-parirenyatwa-ceo-zigora-dies-from-covid-19/ #JUSTIN: Former Parirenyatwa CEO Zigora Dies From COVID-19], ''Health Times'', Published: December 30, 2020, Retrieved: December 30, 2020</ref>
==References==
==References==
|Line 37:
|Line 37:
|keywords= Thomas Zigora, Thomas Zigora Biography, Thomas Zigora Death
|keywords= Thomas Zigora, Thomas Zigora Biography, Thomas Zigora Death
|description= Thomas Zigora was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. He died from Covid-19 in December 2020.
|description= Thomas Zigora was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. He died from Covid-19 in December 2020.
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 17:24, 30 December 2020
Thomas Zigora
Thomas Zigora
|Former Chief Executive Officer Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals
|Assumed office
March 2002
|Personal details
|Born
Thomas Arnold Zigora
Thomas Zigora was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. The Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals board of governors appointed Zigora as CEO in March 2002. He took over from Dr Davidson Sadza who left the institution in July 2001.[1]
Death
On 30 December 2020, Zigora succumbed to COVID-19. He died at St. Anne's Hospital where he had been admitted for Covid-19 treatment.[2]
References
- ↑ Zimbabwe:New Boss for Hospital Group, All Africa, Published:March 11, 2002, Retrieved: November 6, 2016
- ↑ Michael Gwarisa, #JUSTIN: Former Parirenyatwa CEO Zigora Dies From COVID-19, Health Times, Published: December 30, 2020, Retrieved: December 30, 2020