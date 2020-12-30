|description= Thomas Zigora was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. He died from Covid-19 in December 2020.

Career

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals' board of governors appointed Zigora as CEO in March 2002. He took over from Dr Davidson Sadza who left the institution in July 2001.[1]

In April 2019, Zigora and Nyasha Masuka of Harare Hospital were fired after they embarrassed then Minister of Health and Child Care Obadiah Moyo when he visited their hospitals with a prospective benefactor from the United Arab Emirates, only to find them missing from their posts.

As a result, Zigora's three-year contract which was supposed to end on 28 February 2020 was prematurely terminated.

He was paid salaries for the outstanding months and any other pertinent packages thereby closing the contract.

However, with the assistance of colleagues inside the Health Services Board, Zigora allegedly returned to Government claiming entitlement to a 908% salary increase given to senior civil servants in his grade in August 2019. His argument was that he could have benefitted from the increase had his contract not been prematurely terminated.[2]

Death

On 30 December 2020, Zigora succumbed to COVID-19. He died at St. Anne's Hospital where he had been admitted for Covid-19 treatment.[3]

