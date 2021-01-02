Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Thompson Dondo Death"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Thompson Dondo<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals =...")
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 81: Line 81:
 
     }}
 
     }}
  
'''Thompson Dondo''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur and the CEO of [[Impala Car Rental]] which he founded in 2007. He was also a former chairman of the now defunct [[Chitungwiza]] based [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] team Kiglon Football Club.
+
'''Thompson Dondo''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur and the CEO of [[Impala Car Rental]] which he founded in 2007. He was also a former chairman of the now-defunct [[Chitungwiza]] based [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] team Kiglon Football Club. Read more on his profile '''[https://www.pindula.co.zw/Thompson_Dondo here]'''
  
 
==Death==
 
==Death==
  
 
On 2 January 2021 [[Zim Morning Post]] reported that Dondo had died. No details were shared concerning his death.
 
On 2 January 2021 [[Zim Morning Post]] reported that Dondo had died. No details were shared concerning his death.
 +
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title= Thompson Dondo Death Details, Burial -Pindula
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords= Thompson Dondo death, Thompson Dondo died. Thompson Dondo Dead, Thompson Dondo burial
 +
|description= There were reports on the death of Impala Car Rental CEO Thompson Dondo. Zim Morning Post reported he had died on 2 January 2021.
 +
|image= Thompson Kanganwirai Dondo.jpg
 +
|image_alt= Thompson Kanganwirai Dondo.jpg
 +
}}
  
 
[[Category:Business People]]
 
[[Category:Business People]]

Revision as of 06:59, 2 January 2021

Thompson Dondo
Thompson Kanganwirai Dondo.jpg
BornKanganwirai Dondo
February 1972
Zimbabwe
Died2 January 2021
Harare
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
OccupationEntrepreneur
OrganizationImpala Car Rental
Known forFounding Impala Car Rentals
Spouse(s)Francisca Dondo
RelativesSam Dondo, Alfred Dondo, Clara Dondo

Thompson Dondo was a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the CEO of Impala Car Rental which he founded in 2007. He was also a former chairman of the now-defunct Chitungwiza based Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League team Kiglon Football Club. Read more on his profile here

Death

On 2 January 2021 Zim Morning Post reported that Dondo had died. No details were shared concerning his death.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Thompson_Dondo_Death&oldid=96397"