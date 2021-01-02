|description= There were reports on the death of Impala Car Rental CEO Thompson Dondo. Zim Morning Post reported he had died on 2 January 2021.

On 2 January 2021 [[Zim Morning Post]] reported that Dondo had died. No details were shared concerning his death.

On 2 January 2021 [[Zim Morning Post]] reported that Dondo had died. No details were shared concerning his death.

'''Thompson Dondo''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur and the CEO of [[Impala Car Rental]] which he founded in 2007. He was also a former chairman of the now - defunct [[Chitungwiza]] based [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] team Kiglon Football Club. Read more on his profile '''[https://www.pindula.co.zw/Thompson_Dondo here]'''

'''Thompson Dondo''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur and the CEO of [[Impala Car Rental]] which he founded in 2007. He was also a former chairman of the now defunct [[Chitungwiza]] based [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] team Kiglon Football Club.

Thompson Dondo was a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the CEO of Impala Car Rental which he founded in 2007. He was also a former chairman of the now-defunct Chitungwiza based Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League team Kiglon Football Club. Read more on his profile here

Death

On 2 January 2021 Zim Morning Post reported that Dondo had died. No details were shared concerning his death.