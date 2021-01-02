Difference between revisions of "Thompson Dondo Death"
'''Thompson Dondo''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur and the CEO of [[Impala Car Rental]] which he founded in 2007. He was also a former chairman of the now-defunct [[Chitungwiza]] based [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] team Kiglon Football Club. Read more on his profile '''[https://www.pindula.co.zw/Thompson_Dondo here]'''
==Death==
==Death ==
On 2 January 2021 [[Zim Morning Post]] reported that Dondo had died. No details were shared concerning his death.
|Thompson Dondo
|Born
|Kanganwirai Dondo
February 1972
Zimbabwe
|Died
|2 January 2021
Harare
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Entrepreneur
|Organization
|Impala Car Rental
|Known for
|Founding Impala Car Rentals
|Spouse(s)
|Francisca Dondo
|Relatives
|Sam Dondo, Alfred Dondo, Clara Dondo
Thompson Dondo was a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the CEO of Impala Car Rental which he founded in 2007. He was also a former chairman of the now-defunct Chitungwiza based Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League team Kiglon Football Club. Read more on his profile here
Death Details
On 2 January 2021 Zim Morning Post reported that Dondo had died. No details were shared concerning his death.