Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Thompson Dondo Death"

Page Discussion
Line 85: Line 85:
 
==Death Details==
 
==Death Details==
  
On 2 January 2021 [[Zim Morning Post]] reported that Dondo had died. No details were shared concerning his death.
+
According to a statement released by his company, Impala Car Rental, Dondo succumbed to kidney failure in the early hours of 2 January 2021.  
 
 
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:

Revision as of 08:52, 2 January 2021

Thompson Dondo
Thompson Kanganwirai Dondo.jpg
BornKanganwirai Dondo
February 1972
Zimbabwe
Died2 January 2021
Harare
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
OccupationEntrepreneur
OrganizationImpala Car Rental
Known forFounding Impala Car Rentals
Spouse(s)Francisca Dondo
RelativesSam Dondo, Alfred Dondo, Clara Dondo

Thompson Dondo was a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the CEO of Impala Car Rental which he founded in 2007. He was also a former chairman of the now-defunct Chitungwiza based Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League team Kiglon Football Club. Read more on his profile here

Death Details

According to a statement released by his company, Impala Car Rental, Dondo succumbed to kidney failure in the early hours of 2 January 2021.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Thompson_Dondo_Death&oldid=96435"