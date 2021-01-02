Difference between revisions of "Thompson Dondo Death"
==Death Details==
2 January 2021.
|Thompson Dondo
|Born
|Kanganwirai Dondo
February 1972
Zimbabwe
|Died
|2 January 2021
Harare
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Entrepreneur
|Organization
|Impala Car Rental
|Known for
|Founding Impala Car Rentals
|Spouse(s)
|Francisca Dondo
|Relatives
|Sam Dondo, Alfred Dondo, Clara Dondo
Thompson Dondo was a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the CEO of Impala Car Rental which he founded in 2007. He was also a former chairman of the now-defunct Chitungwiza based Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League team Kiglon Football Club. Read more on his profile here
Death Details
According to a statement released by his company, Impala Car Rental, Dondo succumbed to kidney failure in the early hours of 2 January 2021.