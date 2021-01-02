Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Thompson Dondo Death"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 58: Line 58:
 
     | criminal_penalty  =  
 
     | criminal_penalty  =  
 
     | criminal_status    =  
 
     | criminal_status    =  
     | spouse            =  [[Francisca Dondo]]<!-- Use article title or common name -->
+
     | spouse            =  [[Francesca Dondo]]<!-- Use article title or common name -->
 
     | partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 
     | partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 
     | children          =  
 
     | children          =  
Line 86: Line 86:
  
 
According to a statement released by his company, Impala Car Rental, Dondo succumbed to kidney failure in the early hours of 2 January 2021.  
 
According to a statement released by his company, Impala Car Rental, Dondo succumbed to kidney failure in the early hours of 2 January 2021.  
 +
 +
Contrastingly, [[The Herald]] reports that Dondo succumbed to [[Covid-19]] and added that details would be availed by the family spokesperson.<ref name="Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/breaking-impala-car-hire-boss-thompson-dondo-succumbs-to-covid-19/ BREAKING: Impala Car Hire boss Thompson Dondo succumbs to Covid-19], ''The Herald'', Published: January 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 2, 2021</ref>
 +
 +
==References==
 +
<references/>
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
Line 97: Line 102:
  
 
[[Category:Business People]]
 
[[Category:Business People]]
 +
[[Category:Events]]

Latest revision as of 09:22, 2 January 2021

Thompson Dondo
Thompson Kanganwirai Dondo.jpg
BornKanganwirai Dondo
February 1972
Zimbabwe
Died2 January 2021
Harare
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
OccupationEntrepreneur
OrganizationImpala Car Rental
Known forFounding Impala Car Rentals
Spouse(s)Francesca Dondo
RelativesSam Dondo, Alfred Dondo, Clara Dondo

Thompson Dondo was a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the CEO of Impala Car Rental which he founded in 2007. He was also a former chairman of the now-defunct Chitungwiza based Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League team Kiglon Football Club. Read more on his profile here

Death Details

According to a statement released by his company, Impala Car Rental, Dondo succumbed to kidney failure in the early hours of 2 January 2021.

Contrastingly, The Herald reports that Dondo succumbed to Covid-19 and added that details would be availed by the family spokesperson.[1]

References

  1. BREAKING: Impala Car Hire boss Thompson Dondo succumbs to Covid-19, The Herald, Published: January 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 2, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Thompson_Dondo_Death&oldid=96443"