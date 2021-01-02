Contrastingly, [[The Herald]] reports that Dondo succumbed to [[Covid-19]] and added that details would be availed by the family spokesperson.<ref name="Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/breaking-impala-car-hire-boss-thompson-dondo-succumbs-to-covid-19/ BREAKING: Impala Car Hire boss Thompson Dondo succumbs to Covid-19], ''The Herald'', Published: January 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 2, 2021</ref>

According to a statement released by his company, Impala Car Rental, Dondo succumbed to kidney failure in the early hours of 2 January 2021.

According to a statement released by his company, Impala Car Rental, Dondo succumbed to kidney failure in the early hours of 2 January 2021.

Thompson Dondo was a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the CEO of Impala Car Rental which he founded in 2007. He was also a former chairman of the now-defunct Chitungwiza based Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League team Kiglon Football Club. Read more on his profile here

Death Details

According to a statement released by his company, Impala Car Rental, Dondo succumbed to kidney failure in the early hours of 2 January 2021.

Contrastingly, The Herald reports that Dondo succumbed to Covid-19 and added that details would be availed by the family spokesperson.[1]