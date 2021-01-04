He said that they even acquired his death certificate and it was written kidney and diabetes as cause of death.<ref name="H"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/businessman-and-arts-promoter-dondo-buried/ Businessman and arts promoter Dondo buried], ''The Herald'', Published: January 4, 2021, Retrieved: January 4, 2021</ref>

<blockquote>It is sad news. I received the news about his death while I was in Gweru and the social media was awash with news that he died of Covid-19. I knew Thompson was diabetic for the past four years. He used to move around with his pills of diabetic and high blood pressure. His physician told us he had renal failure with affected his kidney. We were quite afraid about the Covid-19 and we requested for him to be tested for Covid-19 five times and the results came negative.</blockquote>

Family spokesperson, Peter Dondo confirmed that Thompson died of kidney failure and has disputed rumours that it was Covid-19.

Contrastingly, [[The Herald]] reports that Dondo succumbed to [[Covid-19]] and added that details would be availed by the family spokesperson.<ref name="Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/breaking-impala-car-hire-boss-thompson-dondo-succumbs-to-covid-19/ BREAKING: Impala Car Hire boss Thompson Dondo succumbs to Covid-19], ''The Herald'', Published: January 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 2, 2021</ref>

Contrastingly, [[The Herald]] reports that Dondo succumbed to [[Covid-19]] and added that details would be availed by the family spokesperson.<ref name="Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/breaking-impala-car-hire-boss-thompson-dondo-succumbs-to-covid-19/ BREAKING: Impala Car Hire boss Thompson Dondo succumbs to Covid-19], ''The Herald'', Published: January 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 2, 2021</ref>

| burial_place = Hokonya Village, Chivhu <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays "Burial place" as label) -->

| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays "Burial place" as label) -->

Thompson Dondo was a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the CEO of Impala Car Rental which he founded in 2007. He was also a former chairman of the now-defunct Chitungwiza based Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League team Kiglon Football Club. Read more on his profile here

Death Details

According to a statement released by his company, Impala Car Rental, Dondo succumbed to kidney failure in the early hours of 2 January 2021.

Contrastingly, The Herald reports that Dondo succumbed to Covid-19 and added that details would be availed by the family spokesperson.[1]

Family spokesperson, Peter Dondo confirmed that Thompson died of kidney failure and has disputed rumours that it was Covid-19.

It is sad news. I received the news about his death while I was in Gweru and the social media was awash with news that he died of Covid-19. I knew Thompson was diabetic for the past four years. He used to move around with his pills of diabetic and high blood pressure. His physician told us he had renal failure with affected his kidney. We were quite afraid about the Covid-19 and we requested for him to be tested for Covid-19 five times and the results came negative.

He said that they even acquired his death certificate and it was written kidney and diabetes as cause of death.[2]

Burial Details

Dondo was buried on 3 January 2021 in Hokonya Village, Chivhu.