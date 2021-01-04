Difference between revisions of "Thompson Dondo Death"
|Thompson Dondo
|Born
|Kanganwirai Dondo
February 1972
Zimbabwe
|Died
|2 January 2021
Harare
|Cause of death
|Kidney failure and diabetes
|Burial place
|Hokonya Village, Chivhu
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Entrepreneur
|Organization
|Impala Car Rental
|Known for
|Founding Impala Car Rentals
|Spouse(s)
|Francesca Dondo
|Relatives
|Sam Dondo, Alfred Dondo, Clara Dondo
Thompson Dondo was a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the CEO of Impala Car Rental which he founded in 2007. He was also a former chairman of the now-defunct Chitungwiza based Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League team Kiglon Football Club. Read more on his profile here
Death Details
According to a statement released by his company, Impala Car Rental, Dondo succumbed to kidney failure in the early hours of 2 January 2021.
Contrastingly, The Herald reports that Dondo succumbed to Covid-19 and added that details would be availed by the family spokesperson.[1]
Family spokesperson, Peter Dondo confirmed that Thompson died of kidney failure and has disputed rumours that it was Covid-19.
It is sad news. I received the news about his death while I was in Gweru and the social media was awash with news that he died of Covid-19. I knew Thompson was diabetic for the past four years. He used to move around with his pills of diabetic and high blood pressure. His physician told us he had renal failure with affected his kidney. We were quite afraid about the Covid-19 and we requested for him to be tested for Covid-19 five times and the results came negative.
He said that they even acquired his death certificate and it was written kidney and diabetes as cause of death.[2]
Burial Details
Dondo was buried on 3 January 2021 in Hokonya Village, Chivhu.
References
- ↑ BREAKING: Impala Car Hire boss Thompson Dondo succumbs to Covid-19, The Herald, Published: January 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 2, 2021
- ↑ Businessman and arts promoter Dondo buried, The Herald, Published: January 4, 2021, Retrieved: January 4, 2021