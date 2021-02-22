Mabhikwa was unreachable when a publication contacted him for a comment, while a spokesperson for the [[Judicial Service Commission]] said they would only be able to respond on 22 February 2021 when they returned to work.<ref name="Z"/>

'''Thompson Mabhikwa''' is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner who was appointed a judge of the [[High Court]] in December 2017 by President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]].

Background

Wife

Mabhikwa's wife died on December 4 2020.[1]

Controversies

Nude Pictures

On 20 February 2021, Mabhikwa's friends, family and colleagues woke up to nude pictures and raunchy WhatsApp messages sent from his phone – apparently by a woman named Oratile Nare, a young assistant of Justice Maxwell Takuva. The woman sent the messages after she had allegedly discovered Mabhikwa was seeing another woman. Nare went through Mabhikwa’s phone sometime during the night and discovered that the judge had sent pictures of his manhood to another woman identified only as Petty or Patie.

Nare left Mabhikwa’s house with his phones and began forwarding his exchanges with the other woman to almost all is contacts – including a judges’ group. A report was made after the judge’s colleagues could not find him on his phones, and he had left home for an unknown destination on 21 February 2021.

Nare was reportedly hanging up and not answering the judge’s phones while she continued sending messages. When the judge left the house, another source said, he was responding to a demand by Nare to undergo an HIV test. The judge apparently arrived to find Nare with his other lover, who also took the test.

Mabhikwa was unreachable when a publication contacted him for a comment, while a spokesperson for the Judicial Service Commission said they would only be able to respond on 22 February 2021 when they returned to work.[1]

References



