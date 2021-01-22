Difference between revisions of "Thorngrove Hospital Laboratory"

In '''2012''', St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Georgia, formed what it called "a sister hospital relationship" with Mater Dei as part of efforts to assist the Bulawayo health institution with equipment and training of medical personnel, among other things. As the efforts to assist the Franciscan Missionaries of the Divine Motherhood and Mater Dei Hospital to deal with COVID-19 cases continues, fundraisers say they have noted the extensive work being done by the Catholic Church.

In '''April 2020''', the government announced it was shutting down Thorngrove Hospital for renovations in preparation for any COVID-19 cases. The President announced a 21-day lockdown that began 31 March, and was extended. When the lockdown was announced, Zimbabwe only had one coronavirus testing center located in Harare. Another testing center opened '''12 April''' in Bulawayo at the government-run [[Mpilo Central Hospital]]'s National Tuberculosis Reference Laboratory.

The BCC Health department laboratory at Khami Road Clinic was too small and crowded, so two old buildings at Thorngrove Hospital that could be renovated were identified, said [[Zanele Hwalima]], council’s director of health services.

List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.

