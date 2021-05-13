Difference between revisions of "Thornhill High School"

Thornhill High School initially started n the air force base in Gwelo, Rhodesia in January 1955. Since then it has moved into the city. Although there is still some with Airforce Thornhill Secondary School, on Josia Tungairai Airforce Base.

Location

Address: Fleming Rd / Harare Road, Gweru

Telephone: +263 54 232 012, 054226950, 054227150, 054223682, 054224978, 054223963, 054223962, 054223961.

Cell:

Email: @thornhillhighschool.ac.zw

Web: [1]



History

Thornhill High School opened on the air force base in Gwelo, Rhodesia in January 1955. In January 1958, the school moved to its present site in Gweru. The first Headmaster was Phil Todd who retired in 1961. He was followed by Geoff Lambert, John Eadie, John Drinkwater and Noel Gocha.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra curicular activities.





Associations

Famous names associated with the school.





Other information

Further Reading

Thornhill High School suspends classes, 25 March 2021. Zimbabwe Situation. [2]