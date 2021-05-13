Difference between revisions of "Thornhill High School"
'''Web''': [https://www.facebook.com/thornhillhighschool.ac.zw/] <br/>
Thornhill High School initially started n the air force base in Gwelo, Rhodesia in January 1955. Since then it has moved into the city. Although there is still some with Airforce Thornhill Secondary School, on Josia Tungairai Airforce Base.
Location
Address: Fleming Rd / Harare Road, Gweru
Telephone: +263 54 232 012, 054226950, 054227150, 054223682, 054224978, 054223963, 054223962, 054223961.
Cell:
Email: @thornhillhighschool.ac.zw
Web: Fecebook - thornhillhighschool [1]
History
Thornhill High School opened on the air force base in Gwelo, Rhodesia in January 1955. In January 1958, the school moved to its present site in Gweru. The first Headmaster was Phil Todd who retired in 1961. He was followed by Geoff Lambert, John Eadie, John Drinkwater and Noel Gocha.
Further Reading
Thornhill High School suspends classes, 25 March 2021. Zimbabwe Situation. [2]