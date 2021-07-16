Thulani Dlomo South Africa's former ambassador to Japan and the former head of the State Security Agency's (SSA) rogue special operations unit.

KZN & Gauteng Riots

Dlomo was accused of being one of the 12 people behind fuelling the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

On 16 July 2021, Thulani Dlomo handed himself over at the Durban Central Police Station. He was accompanied by his lawyer Phumlani Shangase.[1]