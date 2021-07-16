Difference between revisions of "Thulani Dlomo"
'''Thulani Dlomo''' South Africa's former ambassador to Japan and the former head of the State Security Agency's (SSA) rogue special operations unit.
==KZN & Gauteng Riots==
Thulani Dlomo South Africa's former ambassador to Japan and the former head of the State Security Agency's (SSA) rogue special operations unit.
Career
An internal audit by the KwaZulu-Natal department of social development, where Dhlomo used to be security chief, found he allegedly interfered with tender procedures. The report recommended he be prosecuted for his role, but that never happened.[1]
SSA
SA Ambassador To Japan
Thulani Dlomo took up his post as South Africa’s ambassador to Japan in September 2017.[1]
KZN & Gauteng Riots
Dlomo was accused of being one of the 12 people behind fuelling the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
On 16 July 2021, Thulani Dlomo handed himself over at the Durban Central Police Station. He was accompanied by his lawyer Phumlani Shangase.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Leanne George and Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Who is Thulani Dhlomo?, City Press, Published: September 16, 2017, Retrieved: July 16, 2021
- ↑ Ex-top spy Thulani Dlomo hands himself over to police, Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8:30pm, SABC News, Published: July 16, 2021, Retrieved: July 16, 2021