Thulani Dlomo took up his post as South Africa’s ambassador to Japan in September 2017.<ref name="CP">Leanne George and Pieter-Louis Myburgh, [https://www.news24.com/news24/southafrica/news/who-is-thulani-dhlomo-20170916 Who is Thulani Dhlomo?], ''City Press'', Published: September 16, 2017, Retrieved: July 16, 2021</ref>

'''Thulani Dlomo''' South Africa's former ambassador to Japan and the former head of the State Security Agency's (SSA) rogue special operations unit.

Career

KwaZulu-Natal department of social development

An internal audit by the KwaZulu-Natal department of social development, where Dhlomo used to be security chief, found he allegedly interfered with tender procedures. The report recommended he be prosecuted for his role, but that never happened.[1]

SSA

SA Ambassador To Japan

KZN & Gauteng Riots

Dlomo was accused of being one of the 12 people behind fuelling the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

On 16 July 2021, Thulani Dlomo handed himself over at the Durban Central Police Station. He was accompanied by his lawyer Phumlani Shangase.[2]