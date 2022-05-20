Thulani Ndebele is a Zimbabwean politician and the leader of MDC Zimbabwe.

Background

He is a relative of Zimbabwe's former Attorney General Sobusa Gula-Ndebele and musician Sandra Ndebele.[1]

Career

Thulani Ndebele was the National People's Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Shurugwi. The party was led by Joice Mujuru in the 2018 Elections.[1]