Thulani Ndebele is married to Charity Ndebele and they have three children namely; Sthandwa Ndebele, Thandiswa Ndebele and Okhethiwe Ndebele.

He is a relative of Zimbabwe's former Attorney General [[Sobusa Gula-Ndebele]] and musician [[Sandra Ndebele]].<ref name="G">[https://gambakwe.com/2019/11/25/exclusive-meet-new-mdc-leader-thulani-ndebele/ EXCLUSIVE : Meet New MDC Leader Thulani Ndebele], ''Gambakwe'', Published: November 25, 2019, Retrieved: May 20, 2022</ref>

Thulani Ndebele is a Zimbabwean politician and the leader of MDC Zimbabwe.

Background

He is a relative of Zimbabwe's former Attorney General Sobusa Gula-Ndebele and musician Sandra Ndebele.[1]

Career

Thulani Ndebele was the National People's Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Shurugwi. The party was led by Joice Mujuru in the 2018 Elections.[1]