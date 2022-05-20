|description= Thulani Ndebele is a Zimbabwean politician and the leader of MDC Zimbabwe.

Background

He is a relative of Zimbabwe's former Attorney General Sobusa Gula-Ndebele and musician Sandra Ndebele.[1]

Thulani Ndebele is married to Charity Ndebele and they have three children namely; Sthandwa Ndebele, Thandiswa Ndebele and Okhethiwe Ndebele.

Career

Thulani Ndebele was the National People's Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Shurugwi North. The party was led by Joice Mujuru in the 2018 Elections.[1] In November 2019, Ndebele registered MDC Zimbabwe as a political party in November 2019.