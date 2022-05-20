|
'''Thulani Ndebele''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and the leader of MDC Zimbabwe.
'''Thulani Ndebele''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and the leader of MDC Zimbabwe.
==Career==
==Career==
Thulani Ndebele was the [[National People's Party]] (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Shurugwi. The party was led by [[Joice Mujuru]] in the 2018 Elections.<ref name="G"/>
Thulani Ndebele was the [[National People's Party]] (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Shurugwi . The party was led by [[Joice Mujuru]] in the 2018 Elections.<ref name="G"/>
==References==
==References==
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
keywords= Thulani Ndebele, Thulani Ndebele Biography, Thulani Ndebele MDC Zimbabwe
|keywords= Thulani Ndebele, Thulani Ndebele Biography, Thulani Ndebele MDC Zimbabwe
|image=
|image=
|image_alt= Thulani Ndebele Biography
|image_alt= Thulani Ndebele Biography
