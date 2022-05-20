Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Thulani Ndebele"

Page Discussion
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
{{Infobox person
 +
| pre-nominals  =
 +
| name              =  Thulani Ndebele<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
 +
| post-nominals  =
 +
| image              = <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
 +
| image_upright =
 +
| alt                = Thulani Ndebele Biography
 +
| caption            =
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| pronunciation      =
 +
| birth_name        = Thulani Gula Ndebele  <!-- only use if different from name above -->
 +
| birth_date        =  {{birth date and age|1977|02|02}}
 +
| birth_place        =
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        =  <!-- {{Death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| burial_place      =  <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->
 +
| burial_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          =
 +
| nationality        =
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| citizenship        =
 +
| education          =
 +
| alma_mater        =
 +
| occupation        =
 +
| years_active      =
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      =
 +
| agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
 +
| known_for          = Being a politician
 +
| notable_works      =  <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| height            =  <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m""  or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| weight            =  <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =  <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            =  Charity Ndebele<!-- Use article title or common name -->
 +
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 +
| children          = 3
 +
| parents            =  <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->
 +
| mother            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| father            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| relatives          =
 +
| family            =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| website            =  <!--{{URL|instagram.com/lilylilo22}}-->
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
}}
 +
 
'''Thulani Ndebele''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and the leader of MDC Zimbabwe.
 
'''Thulani Ndebele''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and the leader of MDC Zimbabwe.
  
Line 9: Line 91:
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
  
Thulani Ndebele was the [[National People's Party]] (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Shurugwi. The party was led by [[Joice Mujuru]] in the 2018 Elections.<ref name="G"/>
+
Thulani Ndebele was the [[National People's Party]] (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Shurugwi North. The party was led by [[Joice Mujuru]] in the 2018 Elections.<ref name="G"/> In November 2019, Ndebele registered MDC Zimbabwe as a political party in November 2019.
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
Line 18: Line 100:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Thulani Ndebele, Thulani Ndebele Biography, Thulani Ndebele MDC Zimbabwe
 
|keywords= Thulani Ndebele, Thulani Ndebele Biography, Thulani Ndebele MDC Zimbabwe
|description=  
+
|description= Thulani Ndebele is a Zimbabwean politician and the leader of MDC Zimbabwe.
 
|image=  
 
|image=  
 
|image_alt= Thulani Ndebele Biography
 
|image_alt= Thulani Ndebele Biography

Revision as of 15:26, 20 May 2022

Thulani Ndebele
BornThulani Gula Ndebele
(1977-02-02) February 2, 1977 (age 45)
Known forBeing a politician
Spouse(s)Charity Ndebele
Children3

Thulani Ndebele is a Zimbabwean politician and the leader of MDC Zimbabwe.

Background

He is a relative of Zimbabwe's former Attorney General Sobusa Gula-Ndebele and musician Sandra Ndebele.[1]

Thulani Ndebele is married to Charity Ndebele and they have three children namely; Sthandwa Ndebele, Thandiswa Ndebele and Okhethiwe Ndebele.

Career

Thulani Ndebele was the National People's Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Shurugwi North. The party was led by Joice Mujuru in the 2018 Elections.[1] In November 2019, Ndebele registered MDC Zimbabwe as a political party in November 2019.

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 EXCLUSIVE : Meet New MDC Leader Thulani Ndebele, Gambakwe, Published: November 25, 2019, Retrieved: May 20, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Thulani_Ndebele&oldid=117978"