Ndebele donated sports equipment and sponsored then division 1 side Makusha united and division 2 Mambowa United from Shurugwi and schools around [[Midlands]] .

Background

He is a relative of Zimbabwe's former Attorney General Sobusa Gula-Ndebele and musician Sandra Ndebele.[1]

Thulani Ndebele is married to Charity Ndebele and they have three children namely; Sthandwa Ndebele, Thandiswa Ndebele and Okhethiwe Ndebele.

Career

Philanthropy

