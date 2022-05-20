Difference between revisions of "Thulani Ndebele"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Career)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
| name = Thulani Ndebele<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
| name = Thulani Ndebele<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
| post-nominals =
| post-nominals =
|−
| image = <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
|+
| image = <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
| image_upright =
| image_upright =
| alt = Thulani Ndebele Biography
| alt = Thulani Ndebele Biography
|Line 91:
|Line 91:
==Career==
==Career==
|−
Thulani Ndebele was the [[National People's Party]] (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Shurugwi North. The party was led by [[Joice Mujuru]] in the 2018 Elections.<ref name="G"/> In November 2019, Ndebele registered MDC Zimbabwe as a political party in November 2019.
|+
Thulani Ndebele was the [[National People's Party]] (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Shurugwi North. The party was led by [[Joice Mujuru]] in the 2018 Elections.<ref name="G"/> In November 2019, Ndebele registered MDC Zimbabwe as a political party in November 2019
|+
|+
|+
|+
.
==References==
==References==
|Line 101:
|Line 105:
|keywords= Thulani Ndebele, Thulani Ndebele Biography, Thulani Ndebele MDC Zimbabwe
|keywords= Thulani Ndebele, Thulani Ndebele Biography, Thulani Ndebele MDC Zimbabwe
|description= Thulani Ndebele is a Zimbabwean politician and the leader of MDC Zimbabwe.
|description= Thulani Ndebele is a Zimbabwean politician and the leader of MDC Zimbabwe.
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt= Thulani Ndebele Biography
|image_alt= Thulani Ndebele Biography
}}
}}
[[Category:Zimbabwean Politicians]]
[[Category:Zimbabwean Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 15:34, 20 May 2022
|Thulani Ndebele
|Born
|Thulani Gula Ndebele
February 2, 1977
|Known for
|Being a politician
|Spouse(s)
|Charity Ndebele
|Children
|3
Thulani Ndebele is a Zimbabwean politician and the leader of MDC Zimbabwe.
Background
He is a relative of Zimbabwe's former Attorney General Sobusa Gula-Ndebele and musician Sandra Ndebele.[1]
Thulani Ndebele is married to Charity Ndebele and they have three children namely; Sthandwa Ndebele, Thandiswa Ndebele and Okhethiwe Ndebele.
Career
Thulani Ndebele was the National People's Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Shurugwi North. The party was led by Joice Mujuru in the 2018 Elections.[1] Ndebele did not win the election. In November 2019, Ndebele registered MDC Zimbabwe as a political party in November 2019.
Philanthropy
Ndebele donated sports equipment and sponsored then division 1 side Makusha united and division 2 Mambowa United from Shurugwi and schools around Midlands.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 EXCLUSIVE : Meet New MDC Leader Thulani Ndebele, Gambakwe, Published: November 25, 2019, Retrieved: May 20, 2022