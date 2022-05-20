Thulani Ndebele is married to Charity Ndebele and they have three children namely; Sthandwa Ndebele, Thandiswa Ndebele and Okhethiwe Ndebele.

Thulani Ndebele was born in Shurugwi, Jobolinko farm no 8 under Chief Nhema. His late father Themba Gula Ndebele was a magistrate, farmer and politician. His other family members include Zimbabwe's former Attorney General [[Sobusa Gula- Ndebele]], former Speaker of Parliament [[Cyril Ndebele]] and musician [[Sandra Ndebele]].<ref name="G">[https://gambakwe.com/2019/11/25/exclusive-meet-new-mdc-leader-thulani-ndebele/ EXCLUSIVE : Meet New MDC Leader Thulani Ndebele], ''Gambakwe'', Published: November 25, 2019, Retrieved: May 20, 2022</ref>

Thulani Ndebele is a Zimbabwean politician and the leader of MDC Zimbabwe.

Background

Thulani Ndebele is married to Charity Ndebele and they have three children namely; Sthandwa Ndebele, Thandiswa Ndebele and Okhethiwe Ndebele.

Career

Ndebele is a founding member and Secretary-General of the Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Coalition which is a movement advocating for the diaspora vote founded in 2017 comprising 15 Zimbabwe opposition political parties, 5 civic organisations and 5 faith-based organisations.[2]

Thulani Ndebele was supposed to contest the 2018 elections as a parliamentary candidate of the National People's Party (NPP) in Shurugwi North but said he withdrew his name at the last minute after realizing that there were chances of splitting votes among opposition parties. The party was led by Joice Mujuru in the 2018 Elections.[1]

In November 2019, Ndebele registered MDC Zimbabwe as a political party in November 2019. Asked why he chose the name MDC Zimbabwe, Ndebele said there was nothing wrong in using the name MDC and that his party was the true MDC compared to the other MDCs.

He denied allegations that he was being used by Zanu PF, saying he was looking for positive social, economic and political change in Zimbabwe.[3]

Philanthropy

Ndebele donated sports equipment and sponsored then division 1 side Makusha united and division 2 Mambowa United from Shurugwi and schools around Midlands.