Difference between revisions of "Thulani Sibanda (Javas)"

Thulani "Javas" Sibanda

Thulani 'Javas' Sibanda is a Zimbabwean media officer with Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club, a club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. He is the man behind the club's twitter account that has caught the eye of the majority of social media users because of his creativity.

Background

Sibanda is known as Javas in Bulawayo arts circles.He is also the administrator of Bulawayo dance group Siyaya Arts. The multitasking Sibanda, who is a trained journalist, a full-time arts administrator and an events co-ordinator rolled into one, says following his exploits on Twitter, he has been approached by a number of clubs and corporates to manage their social media accounts.

He toured Europe with Siyaya in 2004 where he had an opportunity to watch some big football matches in the English Premier League, which he says has contributed immensely to his understanding of football fans. Sibanda is also a qualified Five-A-Side (Futsal) referee.[1]









References