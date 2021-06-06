Thulani Thuswa

Thulani Thuswa was a South African public relations officer. He died in a car accident between Marlboro and Grayston near Sandton in Johannesburg on 6 June 2021.

Career

Thulani Thuswa was the Mamelodi Sundowns spokesperson before he left the club in 2019. He started his own public relations‚ sponsorship and talent management agency named Tyler Masons Management. At the time of Thuswa's death, the agency had players like Onyango and Kekana‚ among many others on its roster.[1]

At the time of his death, Thuswa was working for MT Sports Marketing and Management.[2]

Death

Thula Thuswa died in a car accident between Marlboro and Grayston near Sandton in Johannesburg on Sunday 6 June 2021. Thuswa's death was confirmed by Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar.