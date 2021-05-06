Thuso Mbedu is a South African actress who has starred in The Underground Railroad and Is'Thunzi. For her role in Is'Thunzi she earned two International Emmy nominations. Mbedu is based in the United States.

Background

Mbedu lost her grandmother in 2014. Her mother and father are also late. Mbedu said she never knew her father.[1]

Education

She graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg in 2016.[2]

Career

The Underground Railroad

Mbedu starred in Barry Jenkin's limited series The Underground Railroad which streamed on Amazon. Thuso Mbedu played the role of Cora Randall who escapes slavery from a plantation in Georgia via the rumoured Underground Railroad. After she escapes, she discovers the railroad is real. Cora's journey to freedom is threatened by a bounty hunter Ridgeway played by Joel Edgerton, who will stop at nothing to get her back to the plantation she fled from.[1]

The Woman King

Mbedu bagged a role alongside American actress Viola Davis in the movie, The Woman King. The film is about a general of the all-female military unit Nanisca played by Davis and her ambitious protégé, Mbedu.[3]