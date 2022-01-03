He said he was unaware of any investigation by the Hawks. Mthethwa’s former record label boss confirmed that Motaung’s name was added on to the albums as they had a mutual agreement that the broadcaster would write the singer’s Sesotho lyrics. However, Lesedi FM stated that Thuso does not decide which songs are playlisted.<ref name="BLN">[https://www.buzzlifenews.com/2021/07/05/william-mthethwa-accuses-thuso-motaung-of-25-years-royalties-fraud/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=william-mthethwa-accuses-thuso-motaung-of-25-years-royalties-fraud William Mthethwa accuses Thuso Motaung of 25 years royalties fraud], ''Buzz Life News'', Published: July 5, 2021, Retrieved: January 3, 2022</ref>

Thuso Motaung

Thuso Motaung is a South African radio personality and a popular Lesedi FM presenter. He is well known for hosting Makgulong a Matala on Sundays with Rev. Maine and Jwale Ke Nako, which he co-hosts with Tholoana Moletsane.

Background

Wife

Thuso Motaung's wife is Lesedi FM station manager Mamontha Motaung.[1] There was fake news that his wife was pregnant with Ace Magashule's child.[2]

Education

Motaung is a qualified teacher.[2]

Career

At Lesedi FM, Ntate Thuso Motaung presents the shows Makgulong A Matala and Jwale Ke Nako.[2] In February 2020 he was investigated by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) for allegedly insulting the community of QwaQwa in eastern Free State.

Motaung allegedly told protesters during his morning show on January 26, 2020, that their actions did not affect the South African economy and were ineffective. The community was demanding clean water and other services. Their anger was fuelled by the death of eight-year-old Musa Mbele, who drowned at a local river while fetching water.

Khehla Mokoena, who reported the matter to the BCCSA, said its suggested remedy, that Motaung apologises on air, was unacceptable. He suggested that the presenter be suspended from his show for at least six months.[3]

In August 2018 a Twitter user threatened to take Thuso Moutang to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) over his views on what women should do to avoid being raped.

During his radio segment, Motaung was advising women to not put themselves in “compromising positions”, such as sitting on someone’s bed while the door is closed.

Advising women to be warier, Motaung said they should not allow themselves to sit on a bed alone in a bedroom with a man while the door is closed, as it sent the “wrong message”. He said some men took it as some form of invitation.

Motaung advised women to wait by the door, if needs be, to send an even clearer message.

The radio talk show host received mixed reactions on social media, with one Twitter user claiming he was planning to take Motaung to the BCCSA for perpetuating rape culture.[4]

Fraud Allegations

Businessman Joshua Ramme, Thuso Motaung and his wife Mmamontha were in 2008 unsuccessfully prosecuted for defrauding the SABC.

The three were acquitted in March 2008 by a Johannesburg commercial crimes court of charges related to Power Mix, an energy booster food brand.

They faced 17 charges, including fraud, mainly relating to SABC airtime, in connection with Power mix.

Motaung was subsequently cleared of all charges by a SABC disciplinary panel in July 2011 and returned to presenting. His wife was also re-employed in an administrative role by the SABC.

In September 2011, Joshua Ramme is sued SABC for R18million. He sued SABC for loss of income, malicious prosecution and defamation of character. SABC confirmed it had received a summons but did not disclose if it would consider settling out of court or defend the claims in court.[5]

Royalties Fraud Allegations

In July 2021, Motaung was implicated in a alleged fraud scandal by musician William Mthethwa. Mthethwa accused Motaung of robbing him by collecting 25 years of royalties from the South Africa Music Rights Organisation (Samro) without his consent and opened a case with the Hawks.

In an article Mthethwa said:

"He made an agreement with Hollis to say that he would not be paid payola in cash, but he would be paid through royalties on my album. All he had to do was play my songs on radio."

Thuso Motaung denied the allegations after being questioned by a publication. He was quoted as having said:

"Samro pays composers. I am a music composer. I have written songs for many artists. I won’t and will never ask a cent from anyone. Why now after more than 25 years?"

He said he was unaware of any investigation by the Hawks. Mthethwa’s former record label boss confirmed that Motaung’s name was added on to the albums as they had a mutual agreement that the broadcaster would write the singer’s Sesotho lyrics. However, Lesedi FM stated that Thuso does not decide which songs are playlisted.[6]