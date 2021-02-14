Pindula

Thuso Motaung is a South African radio personality and a popular Lesedi FM presenter.

Background

Education

Motaung is a qualified teacher.

Career

At Lesedi FM, Ntate Thuso Motaung presents the shows Makgulong A Matala and Jwale Ke Nako.

