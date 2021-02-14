Difference between revisions of "Thuso Motaung"
Thuso Motaung is a South African radio personality and a popular Lesedi FM presenter.
Background
Education
Motaung is a qualified teacher.
Career
At Lesedi FM, Ntate Thuso Motaung presents the shows Makgulong A Matala and Jwale Ke Nako.