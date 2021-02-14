Difference between revisions of "Thuso Motaung"
Thuso Motaung is a South African radio personality and a popular Lesedi FM presenter.
Background
Wife
Thuso Motaung's wife is Lesedi FM station manager Mamontha Motaung.[1] There was fake news that his wife was pregnant with Ace Magashule's child.[2]
Education
Motaung is a qualified teacher.[2]
Career
At Lesedi FM, Ntate Thuso Motaung presents the shows Makgulong A Matala and Jwale Ke Nako.[2] In February 2020 he was investigated by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) for allegedly insulting the community of QwaQwa in eastern Free State.
Motaung allegedly told protesters during his morning show on January 26, 2020, that their actions did not affect the South African economy and were ineffective. The community was demanding clean water and other services. Their anger was fuelled by the death of eight-year-old Musa Mbele, who drowned at a local river while fetching water.
Khehla Mokoena, who reported the matter to the BCCSA, said its suggested remedy, that Motaung apologises on air, was unacceptable. He suggested that the presenter be suspended from his show for at least six months.[3]
References
- ↑ Emmanuel Tjiya, Thuso Motaung blamed for Palo's axing at Lesedi, Sowetan Live, Published: March 24, 2020, Retrieved: February 14, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Aubrey Mothombeni and Ngawko Malatji, Pregnancy rumours spook radio man Thuso Motaung, Sowetan Live, Published: November 28, 2017, Retrieved: February 14, 2021
- ↑ BCCSA probes Thuso Motaung’s dig at protesters, Sunday World, Published: February 12, 2021, Retrieved: February 14, 2021