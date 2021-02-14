Khehla Mokoena, who reported the matter to the BCCSA, said its suggested remedy, that Motaung apologises on air, was unacceptable. He suggested that the presenter be suspended from his show for at least six months.<ref name="SW">[https://sundayworld.co.za/news/bccsa-probes-thuso-motaungs-dig-at-protesters/ BCCSA probes Thuso Motaung’s dig at protesters], ''Sunday World'', Published: February 12, 2021, Retrieved: February 14, 2021</ref >

Thuso Motaung is a South African radio personality and a popular Lesedi FM presenter.

Background

Wife

Thuso Motaung's wife is Lesedi FM station manager Mamontha Motaung.[1] There was fake news that his wife was pregnant with Ace Magashule's child.[2]

Education

Motaung is a qualified teacher.[2]

Career

At Lesedi FM, Ntate Thuso Motaung presents the shows Makgulong A Matala and Jwale Ke Nako.[2] In February 2020 he was investigated by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) for allegedly insulting the community of QwaQwa in eastern Free State.

Motaung allegedly told protesters during his morning show on January 26, 2020, that their actions did not affect the South African economy and were ineffective. The community was demanding clean water and other services. Their anger was fuelled by the death of eight-year-old Musa Mbele, who drowned at a local river while fetching water.

Khehla Mokoena, who reported the matter to the BCCSA, said its suggested remedy, that Motaung apologises on air, was unacceptable. He suggested that the presenter be suspended from his show for at least six months.[3]