'''Ti Gonzi''' (real name Tinashe Gonzara) is a Zimbabwean [[Zim Hip Hop]] artist based in Harare. He has won some local awards for his music. Some of his popular tracks include ''Zvenyu'' and ''Hurombo'' which features popular artists [[Cindy Munyavi]]. Other collaborations he has done include ''Ende Makaoma'' which features [[Ras Caleb]]. His songs usually has the line ''Hipu Hopu yekuGhetto''.

Ti Gonzi has said that he intends to change the face of Zim Hip Hop by targeting the ghetto youths

He is based in Mufakose, Harare.

Background

Ti Gonzi went to Herentals College Harare

Albums

Hipu Hopu YekuGhetto

Videos

Zvenyu, Ti Gonzi Video







Picture

Awards

Best Male Artists - Zim Hip Hop Awards 2016

Best Collaboration for Zvenyu featuring Baller - Zim Hip Hop Awards 2015

Song of the year for Zvenyu - Zim Hip Hop Awards 2015

People's Choice Award - Zim Hip Hop Awards 2015







