Difference between revisions of "Ti Gonzi"
From Pindula
|Line 83:
|Line 83:
'''Ti Gonzi''' (real name Tinashe Gonzara) is a Zimbabwean [[Zim Hip Hop]] artist based in Harare. He has won some local awards for his music. Some of his popular tracks include ''Zvenyu'' and ''Hurombo'' which features popular artists [[Cindy Munyavi]]. Other collaborations he has done include ''Ende Makaoma'' which features [[Ras Caleb]]. His songs usually has the line ''Hipu Hopu yekuGhetto''.
'''Ti Gonzi''' (real name Tinashe Gonzara) is a Zimbabwean [[Zim Hip Hop]] artist based in Harare. He has won some local awards for his music. Some of his popular tracks include ''Zvenyu'' and ''Hurombo'' which features popular artists [[Cindy Munyavi]]. Other collaborations he has done include ''Ende Makaoma'' which features [[Ras Caleb]]. His songs usually has the line ''Hipu Hopu yekuGhetto''.
|−
Ti Gonzi has said that he intends to change the face of Zim Hip Hop by targeting the ghetto youths
|+
Ti Gonzi has said that he intends to change the face of Zim Hip Hop by targeting the ghetto youths
|−
He is based in Mufakose, Harare.
|+
He is based in Mufakose, Harare.
==Background==
==Background==
Revision as of 20:03, 12 June 2020
|Ti Gonzi
Ti Gonzi
|Born
|Tinashe Gonzara
|Residence
|Mufakose, Harare
|Occupation
|
|Organization
|Dr Bond Entertainment
|Known for
|Music, Zim Hip Hop
Ti Gonzi (real name Tinashe Gonzara) is a Zimbabwean Zim Hip Hop artist based in Harare. He has won some local awards for his music. Some of his popular tracks include Zvenyu and Hurombo which features popular artists Cindy Munyavi. Other collaborations he has done include Ende Makaoma which features Ras Caleb. His songs usually has the line Hipu Hopu yekuGhetto.
Ti Gonzi has said that he intends to change the face of Zim Hip Hop by targeting the ghetto youths
He is based in Mufakose, Harare.
Background
Ti Gonzi went to Herentals College Harare
Albums
- Hipu Hopu YekuGhetto
Videos
Picture
Awards
- Best Male Artists - Zim Hip Hop Awards 2016
- Best Collaboration for Zvenyu featuring Baller - Zim Hip Hop Awards 2015
- Song of the year for Zvenyu - Zim Hip Hop Awards 2015
- People's Choice Award - Zim Hip Hop Awards 2015