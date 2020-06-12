Difference between revisions of "Ti Gonzi"

Tinashe Gonzara
Mufakose, Harare
Occupation
  Musician
  Designer
Dr Bond Entertainment
Music, Zim Hip Hop

Ti Gonzi (real name Tinashe Gonzara) is a Zimbabwean Zim Hip Hop artist based in Harare. He has won some local awards for his music. Some of his popular tracks include Zvenyu and Hurombo which features popular artists Cindy Munyavi. Other collaborations he has done include Ende Makaoma which features Ras Caleb. His songs usually has the line Hipu Hopu yekuGhetto.

Ti Gonzi has said that he intends to change the face of Zim Hip Hop by targeting the ghetto youths

He is based in Mufakose, Harare.

Background

Ti Gonzi went to Herentals College Harare

Albums

  • Hipu Hopu YekuGhetto

Videos

Zvenyu, Ti Gonzi Video



Picture

Awards

  • Best Male Artists - Zim Hip Hop Awards 2016
  • Best Collaboration for Zvenyu featuring Baller - Zim Hip Hop Awards 2015
  • Song of the year for Zvenyu - Zim Hip Hop Awards 2015
  • People's Choice Award - Zim Hip Hop Awards 2015



References

