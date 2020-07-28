Difference between revisions of "Tia"

[[File:Portia 'Tia' Njazi.jpg|thumb|Portia 'Tia' Njazi]] '''Portia 'Tia' Njazi''' is a Zimbabwean RnB musician who burst onto the music scene in 2003 with her video ''Boy You Got to Know'' that was produced by the late Fortune McDaddy Mparutsa. The The video, which featured renowned actor Arnold [[ Tongayi Chirisa]], who is now based in Hollywood, at the advent of urban grooves music made waves on continental music channel, Channel O, making Tia recognisable beyond Zimbabwean borders.<ref name="thestandard">Winstone Antonio, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2014/06/24/tia-comes-home/], ''The Standard, Published: 24 June, 2014, Accessed: 28 July, 2020''</ref>

'''Portia 'Tia' Njazi''' is a Zimbabwean RnB musician who burst onto the music scene in 2003 with her video ''Boy You Got to Know'' that was produced by the late Fortune McDaddy Mparutsa. The The video, which featured renowned actor Arnold [[ Tongai Chirisa]], who is now based in Hollywood, at the advent of urban grooves music made waves on continental music channel, Channel O, making Tia recognisable beyond Zimbabwean borders.<ref name="thestandard">Winstone Antonio, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2014/06/24/tia-comes-home/], ''The Standard, Published: 24 June, 2014, Accessed: 28 July, 2020''</ref>

The musician was introduced to the world with the album ''Spice It Up'' which she recorded in 2007 and later earned her a string of accolades including the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) for the best female urban groover. Tia’s second project was the 10-track album ''Euphoria'' recorded in 2011 at Crossline Music. She has done collaboration with Jamaican dancehall star Sizzla Kalonji on a single titled [[ '' Harare'' ]] which they co-wrote. In 2014 she was back in the industry after taking a break when she was concentrating on her studies and released a single ''Gimme Love''. In 2015 she had another single ''Forget the Bills'' followed by another single she released in October 2019 titled ''Tonight''.<ref name="nehandaradio">Tonderai Zvimba, [https://nehandaradio.com/2019/05/27/urban-groover-tia-bounces-back-with-new-track/], ''Nehanda Radio, Published: 27 May, 2019, Accessed: 28 July, 2020''</ref>

