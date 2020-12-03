| birth_name = Tichaona Chipunza<!-- only use if different from name above -->

Tichaona Chipunza is a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 8 June 1994 and currently plays for Chicken Inn Football Club. He is a former player for Triangle United as a midfielder.

Background

He was born Zuze Tichaona Chipunza on 08 June 1994 in Chitungwiza. He currently plays for Chicken Inn Football Club. he has played for the biggest team in the country by the name Dynamos Football Club where he made a name for himself before leaving for greener pastures at the platinum miners Ngezi Platinum F.C..

Career

Chipunza began his career in 2013 with Triangle United Football Club. After three seasons with the club, Chipunza signed for Dynamos Football Club and spent two seasons at the club.[1] Ahead of the 2018 Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League, Chipunza signed for Ngezi Platinum, following the expiry of his contract with Dynamos, after making 33 league starts in the previous campaign.[1]

National Team Caps

Chipunza made two appearances for Zimbabwe U23 at the 2015 African Games. On 17 May 2015, Chipunza made his international debut for Zimbabwe in a 2–0 win against Mauritius at the 2015 COSAFA Cup.

Teams Played For

Awards

2017 Dynamos Football Club Most Consistent Player Award

References

