Tichaona "Candy" Mabvura is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a midfielder for Manica Diamonds Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

Background

He was born and bred in Mutare.[1] His father died in 2017.[2]

Siblings

Tichaona Mabvura is the oldest in a family of four, and his younger brothers Thomas, Tatenda and Takudzwa in 2017 were playing for lower division side Deportivo La Sakubva.[3]

Wife

Mabvura is married to Tatenda Masaka.[2]

Education

He went to Zamba Primary School before Sakubva Secondary School. Tichaona Mabvura later transferred to Mutare Boys High School.[3][2]

Career

Mabvura's career began in Mutare where he turned out for Deportivo La Sakubva as a 10-year-old in the early 2000s and rose through the ranks up to the Under-17 team.

He also had short stints at Mutare United and Buffaloes. It was at the Youth Games in 2010 that his claim to fame came after he helped Manicaland Province win a gold medal.

Consequently, Mabvura was picked for the national Under-20 team, which won bronze at the Cosafa tournament in Botswana the same year.

Mabvura joined Manica Diamonds in May 2021 on a free transfer after his contract with Ngezi Platinum F.C. expired in December 2020. He had spent five years with Ngezi Platinum. In 2016, Tichaona Mabvura helped Ngezi Platinum win the Chibuku Super Cup in their maiden season in the topflight, which earned them a berth in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Awards

He has four league title medals, two Mbada Diamonds Cup medals, one Chibuku trophy medal, three Bob Cup medals and two Charity shields.[2]