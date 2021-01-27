Difference between revisions of "Tichaona Mhetu"

In July 2018, Tichaona Mhetu was elected to Ward 15 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 15 009 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 15 Harare Municipality with 15 009 votes, beating Alliance Musakaruka of Zanu PF with 3995 votes, Livias Paradza of MDC-T with 893 votes, Memory Musevenzi of PRC with 336 votes, Charles Chikomba of BZA with 179 votes, Clifton Dawanyi of ZDU with 171 votes, Antony July, independent with 146 votes, Olivia Machisa of CODE with 114 votes, Davison Kaiyo, independent with 103 votes, Joe Sekendikudyere of ZIPP with 63 votes and Naison Mutandi of NCA with 40 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

