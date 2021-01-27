Difference between revisions of "Tichaona Mhetu"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Tichaona Mhetu''' was elected to Ward 15 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 15 009 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be fo...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 08:11, 27 January 2021
In July 2018, Tichaona Mhetu was elected to Ward 15 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 15 009 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 15 Harare Municipality with 15 009 votes, beating Alliance Musakaruka of Zanu PF with 3995 votes, Livias Paradza of MDC-T with 893 votes, Memory Musevenzi of PRC with 336 votes, Charles Chikomba of BZA with 179 votes, Clifton Dawanyi of ZDU with 171 votes, Antony July, independent with 146 votes, Olivia Machisa of CODE with 114 votes, Davison Kaiyo, independent with 103 votes, Joe Sekendikudyere of ZIPP with 63 votes and Naison Mutandi of NCA with 40 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020