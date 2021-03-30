Difference between revisions of "Tichaona Muchakwa"

In July 2018, Tichaona Muchakwa was elected to Ward 1 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 1694 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Chitungwiza Municipality with 1694 votes, beating Gilbert Munetsi of Zanu PF with 837 votes, Jennifer Gonzo of PRC with 104 votes, Charles Nyayeka, independent with 104 votes, Nyasha Nhau, independent with 91 votes, Nyasha Mbengo of BZA with 55 votes, and Runesu Ngirazi of ZIPP with 20 votes, . [1]

Events

Further Reading

