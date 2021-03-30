Difference between revisions of "Tichaona Muchakwa"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Tichaona Muchakwa''' was elected to Ward 1 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 1694 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 06:56, 30 March 2021
In July 2018, Tichaona Muchakwa was elected to Ward 1 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 1694 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 1 Chitungwiza Municipality with 1694 votes, beating Gilbert Munetsi of Zanu PF with 837 votes, Jennifer Gonzo of PRC with 104 votes, Charles Nyayeka, independent with 104 votes, Nyasha Nhau, independent with 91 votes, Nyasha Mbengo of BZA with 55 votes, and Runesu Ngirazi of ZIPP with 20 votes, . [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020