Difference between revisions of "Tichaona Munhunepi"

In July 2018, Tichaona Munhunepi was elected to Ward 8 Manyame RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 3530 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Manyame RDC with 3530 votes, beating Innocent Tavengwa Chasvunura of Zanu-PF with 2468 votes, Alford Madovi of MDC-T with 1184 votes, Edson Chihota of PRC with 182 votes and Christine Nyoni, independent with 55 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

