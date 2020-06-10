Difference between revisions of "Tichawanda Chamuka"

In July 2018, Tichawanda Chamuka was elected to Ward 16 Kadoma Municipality, for Zanu-PF, with 2153 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 16 Kadoma Municipality with 2153 votes, beating Tongayi Makuwerere of MDC-Alliance with 1201 votes and Gordon Mazhina of NPF with 44 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

