Difference between revisions of "Timothy Chingwende"

In July 2018, Timothy Chingwende was elected to Ward 6 Makoni RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2912 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 16 Makoni RDC with 2912 votes, beating Bheki Benge of MDC-Alliance with 1391 votes, Josias Muchabaiwa Kapenzi of MDC-T with 407 votes and Talent Fungiso Nedziwe of NCA with 39 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

