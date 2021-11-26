Difference between revisions of "Timothy Stamps"
Timothy John Stamps (15 October 1936 – 26 November 2017) was a Zimbabwean doctor. He was also a former Minister of Health as well as Health Advisor to the President and Cabinet.
Background
Stamps was born and raised in Wales on 15 October 1936, before moving to Zimbabwe in 1968, when it was Rhodesia.[1] He was married to Cindy Elaine Stamps.[2]
Career
He worked as deputy medical officer for the municipality of Salisbury (now Harare). He became the chief medical officer in 1970, but was ousted in 1974 by Ian Smith's government, which objected to his efforts to improve health care for black Rhodesians.
As chairman of the Freedom from Hunger campaign, Dr Stamps organised a land resettlement project for 2,000 people in the early 1980s.[1]
Dr Timothy Stamps Trust
On June 13, 2012 he launched the Dr Timothy Stamps Trust for people living with chronic conditions. He founded the trust in 2004 after being touched by the plight of people living with chronic conditions.[3]
Sanctions
He was removed from the European Union's list of people with travel restrictions in 2011.[4]
Death
Dr Timothy Stamps died on the afternoon of 26 November 2017 at Borrowdale Trauma Centre due to a lung infection.[5]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Andrew Meldrum,Black peasants have waited for 110 years, says white minister, Guardian, published: April 12, 2000, retrieved: June 14, 2017
- ↑ Compiled List of 350 Individuals on various 'Sanctions' lists, SW Radio, published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 14, 2017
- ↑ Dr Timothy Stamps Trust launched, Herald, published: June 13, 2013, retrieved: June 14, 2017
- ↑ 35 off sanctions list, NewsDay, published: February 15, 2011, retrieved: June 14, 2017
- ↑ Dr Timothy Stamps Dies, The Herald, published: November 27, 2017, retrieved: November 27, 2017
