Tina Masawi is Zimbabwean born singer, actress and model based in Spain.

Career

Tina Masawi started off her theatrical career at Reps Theatre and 7Arts, participating in many musical plays. She appeared at the world-famous Teatro Royale and the Gran Teatro Liceu in Spain, backed by a 60 piece orchestra.

Before she relocated to Spain she performed and toured with Jazz Invitation for three years. She started releasing music through Showtime Records where she worked with Reverb7, Courtney Rusike, Simba Tagz, Fungai Nengare, among many others.

In an interview she said her defining career moment was when she and Courtney Rusike were asked to sing at Oliver Mtukudzi’s first tribute concert, sharing the stage with some of the greatest of the Southern African region.[1]

