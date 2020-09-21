Difference between revisions of "Tinago Mupinga"

In July 2018, Tinago Mupinga was elected to Ward 21 Masvingo RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 705 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 21 Masvingo RDC with 705 votes, beating Gideon Takuva of MDC-Alliance with 348 votes, Nelia Mutasa, independent with 55 votes and Gladys Musasa of PRC with 22 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

