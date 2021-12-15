Difference between revisions of "Tinashe Brilliant Manyewe"
In July 2018, Tinashe Brilliant Manyewe was elected to Ward 23 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 1193 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 23 Chikomba RDC with 1193 votes, beating Lazarus Mugoni of MDC Alliance with 567 votes and Wellington Sokisi of PRC with 19 votes, . [1]
