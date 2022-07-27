Tinashe Farawo is a Zimbabwean journalist and Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority's Public Relations Manager since July 2017. He is also the part of the Dynamos Football Club executive management responsible for Marketing and Communication.

Background and Education

Tinashe Farawo was born on 10 October 1985 and he is married and has three children. He is a holder of an MSc International Relations from the University of Zimbabwe, a BSc in Media and Society Studies from the Midlands State University and a National Diploma in Mass Communication from Harare Polytechnic's School of Journalism.

Career

Tinashe Farawo started working for Zimpapers stables, The Herald and The Sunday Mail since 2010. During his time at the country's leading and diversified media group, Farawo distinguished himself reporting on wildlife, conservation, environment, tourism, politics, business and general news. He was appointed Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Public Relations Manager with effect from 1 July 2017. The scribe, with nearly a decade of experience in journalism then took over from Ms Caroline Washaya-Moyo who had left the organisation in early 2017.[1]

He was linked in a report on the Blue Ocean document that was circulated on internet as being one of the journalists at Zimpapers who had an active role in seeing out the implementation of the plan in the said document.

Arrest

Farawo was arrested in 2015 together with Mabasa Sasa and Brian Chitemba following the publication of a story which alleged that a syndicate comprising police officers, Parks and Wildlife Management Authority rangers and Asians were behind a spate of elephant killings in the Hwange National Park. Their lawyers said the trio were arrested for allegedly publishing falsehoods as police claimed that they had inquired at all police stations and found no reports of police investigating their members for alleged involvement in poaching activities.[1]

Awards

He was honoured for his work when he was named the first runner-up by the Institute of Public Relations and Communication Zimbabwe in the Young PR Practitioner of the Year category. The Institute of Public Relations and Communication annual awards celebrate outstanding performances and recognise public relations practitioners who would have stood out during the course of the year.[2]









References