Dr Tinashe Gede

Dr Tinashe Gede is a Zimbabwean specialist physician working in the Covid-19 unit red zone at St. Anne's Hospital.

Education

Tinashe Gede is a specialist of Internal Medicine who practices as part of Ecosurgica. Gede did his residency in the United States and returned to practice medicine in Zimbabwe.[1]

These are Dr Tinashe Gede's qualifications:

MBChB (Univesity of Zimbabwe) 2007

MSc Immunology (Oxford-UK) 2009

MSc Global Health (Oxford-UK) 2010

Diplomate in Internal Medicine (American Board of Internal Medicine -USA) 2014

Diplomat. American Board of Internal Med. (Pittsburg-USA) 2014[2]

Career

Dr Gede is actively involved in TB and crypto meningitis projects and is also a consultant at Parirenyatwa Hospital. Tinashe Gede works in the Covid-19 unit red zone at St. Anne's Hospital.[3]