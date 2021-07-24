Difference between revisions of "Tinashe Gede"
Dr Tinashe Gede is a Zimbabwean specialist physician working in the Covid-19 unit red zone at St. Anne's Hospital.
Education
Tinashe Gede is a specialist of Internal Medicine who practices as part of Ecosurgica. Gede did his residency in the United States and returned to practice medicine in Zimbabwe.[1]
These are Dr Tinashe Gede's qualifications:
- MBChB (Univesity of Zimbabwe) 2007
- MSc Immunology (Oxford-UK) 2009
- MSc Global Health (Oxford-UK) 2010
- Diplomate in Internal Medicine (American Board of Internal Medicine -USA) 2014
- Diplomat. American Board of Internal Med. (Pittsburg-USA) 2014[2]
Career
Dr Gede is actively involved in TB and crypto meningitis projects and is also a consultant at Parirenyatwa Hospital. Tinashe Gede works in the Covid-19 unit red zone at St. Anne's Hospital.[3]
References
- ↑ Zimbabwe Career Connect, Facebook, Published: July 29, 2016, Retrieved: July 24, 2021
- ↑ Doctors’ Retention Register, MDPCZ, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 24, 2021
- ↑ Rumbidzayi Zinyuke, Covid-19: Seeking help late costly, immunologist warns…As unvaccinated people die, The Herald, Published: July 22, 2021, Retrieved: July 24, 2021