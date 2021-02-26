Difference between revisions of "Tinashe Kambarami"

'''17 August 2019''' - Assaulted & dumped along Matopos road . See [[Political Abductions and Forced Disappearances in Zimbabwe]]

In July 2018, Tinashe Kambarami was elected to Ward 3 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 5142 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Bulawayo Municipality with 5142 votes, beating Gwinyai Mucheki of Zanu PF with 2141 votes, Nonhlanhla Muzikayise Hlabangana of MDC-T with 755 votes, Nomalanga Dabengwa of ZAPU with 583 votes, Martin Kizack Moyo, independent with 358 votes, Timon Mabhena, independent with 249 votes, Khulani Prince Ndlovu of NPF with 180 votes, Mthandazo Ndlovu of MRP with 174 votes, Nozithelo Jabulile Mabaleka of PRC with 136 votes, Victor Dingaan Dhliwayo of ZDU with 81 votes Munesu Morgan Chifodya of ZIPP with 81 votes, Mishek Nyamunokora of UDA with 61 votes and Johane Marufu, independent with 48 votes. [1]

Events

17 August 2019 - Assaulted & dumped along Matopos road. See Political Abductions and Forced Disappearances in Zimbabwe

Further Reading

