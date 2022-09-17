Difference between revisions of "Tinashe Kambarami"

Bulawayo magistrate Shepherd Mjanja dismissed the pair at the close of the State case.<ref name="CE">, Tanaka Mrewa, [https://cite.org.zw/kambarami-chigora-acquitted/ Kambarami, Chigora acquitted], ''CE'', Published: 12 November 2019, Retrieved: 17 September 2022</ref>

The duo was accused of damaging a French door, five French door panes and a lever lock at the council chambers.

In November 2019, Kambarami and Ward 4 councillor Silas Chigora were acquitted on allegations of damaging city council property during a scuffle with Town Clerk Christopher Dube in August of that year.

It accused the MDC Alliance of violating the public’s trust by allowing an alleged convicted criminal to hold public office.

In November 2018 the 1893 Mthwakazi Restoration Movement (1893MRM) said Kambarami is unfit for office and accused his party.<ref name="CITE">, Lulu Brenda Harris, [https://cite.org.zw/kambarami-unfit-for-public-office-mthwakazi-movement/ Kambarami unfit for public office: Mthwakazi Movement], ''CITE'', Published: 12 November 2018, Retrieved: 17 September 2022</ref>

He was fined $80 or 18 days in prison for stealing an extension cord from an electrician he had hired to do manual work at his offices.

In July 2018, Kambarami appeared before a Bulawayo magistrate on theft charges and pleaded guilty.

'''2018''' – elected to Ward 3 [[Bulawayo Municipality]] with 5142 votes, beating [[Gwinyai Mucheki]] of Zanu PF with 2141 votes, [[Nonhlanhla Muzikayise Hlabangana]] of MDC-T with 755 votes, [[Nomalanga Dabengwa]] of ZAPU with 583 votes, [[Martin Kizack Moyo]], independent with 358 votes, [[Timon Mabhena]], independent with 249 votes, [[Khulani Prince Ndlovu]] of NPF with 180 votes, [[Mthandazo Ndlovu]] of MRP with 174 votes, [[Nozithelo Jabulile Mabaleka]] of PRC with 136 votes, [[Victor Dingaan Dhliwayo]] of ZDU with 81 votes [[Munesu Morgan Chifodya]] of ZIPP with 81 votes, [[Mishek Nyamunokora]] of UDA with 61 votes and [[Johane Marufu]], independent with 48 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

'''2018''' – elected to Ward 3 [[Bulawayo Municipality]] with 5142 votes, beating [[Gwinyai Mucheki]] of Zanu PF with 2141 votes, [[Nonhlanhla Muzikayise Hlabangana]] of MDC-T with 755 votes, [[Nomalanga Dabengwa]] of ZAPU with 583 votes, [[Martin Kizack Moyo]], independent with 358 votes, [[Timon Mabhena]], independent with 249 votes, [[Khulani Prince Ndlovu]] of NPF with 180 votes, [[Mthandazo Ndlovu]] of MRP with 174 votes, [[Nozithelo Jabulile Mabaleka]] of PRC with 136 votes, [[Victor Dingaan Dhliwayo]] of ZDU with 81 votes [[Munesu Morgan Chifodya]] of ZIPP with 81 votes, [[Mishek Nyamunokora]] of UDA with 61 votes and [[Johane Marufu]], independent with 48 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

In July 2018, Tinashe Kambarami was elected to Ward 3 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 5142 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Election To Council

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Bulawayo Municipality with 5142 votes, beating Gwinyai Mucheki of Zanu PF with 2141 votes, Nonhlanhla Muzikayise Hlabangana of MDC-T with 755 votes, Nomalanga Dabengwa of ZAPU with 583 votes, Martin Kizack Moyo, independent with 358 votes, Timon Mabhena, independent with 249 votes, Khulani Prince Ndlovu of NPF with 180 votes, Mthandazo Ndlovu of MRP with 174 votes, Nozithelo Jabulile Mabaleka of PRC with 136 votes, Victor Dingaan Dhliwayo of ZDU with 81 votes Munesu Morgan Chifodya of ZIPP with 81 votes, Mishek Nyamunokora of UDA with 61 votes and Johane Marufu, independent with 48 votes. [1]

Conviction for theft

In July 2018, Kambarami appeared before a Bulawayo magistrate on theft charges and pleaded guilty.

He was fined $80 or 18 days in prison for stealing an extension cord from an electrician he had hired to do manual work at his offices.

In November 2018 the 1893 Mthwakazi Restoration Movement (1893MRM) said Kambarami is unfit for office and accused his party.[2]

It accused the MDC Alliance of violating the public’s trust by allowing an alleged convicted criminal to hold public office.

Assaulting Bulawayo Town Clerk

Damaging Council Property

In November 2019, Kambarami and Ward 4 councillor Silas Chigora were acquitted on allegations of damaging city council property during a scuffle with Town Clerk Christopher Dube in August of that year.

The duo was accused of damaging a French door, five French door panes and a lever lock at the council chambers.

Bulawayo magistrate Shepherd Mjanja dismissed the pair at the close of the State case.[3]

Events

17 August 2019 - Assaulted & dumped along Matopos road. See Political Abductions and Forced Disappearances in Zimbabwe

15 July 2019 - Arrested. The deputy mayor of Bulawayo, Tinashe Kambarami and councillor Silas Chigora were released on ZWL$100 bail each after a night in cells following their arrest 13 July 2019 for allegedly assaulting town clerk Christopher Dube. Dube was being forcibly removed from his office for refusing to accept a suspension letter from Kambarami, who was acting mayor on the day. Mayor Solomon Mguni was away on study leave when Kambarami tried to serve Dube with the suspension letter, and he has since reversed the suspension.

A meeting called by Kambarami to endorse Dube’s suspension was aborted following the protests by residents who went on to beat up some MDC councillors, among them Felix Mhaka.

Magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi presided. Kambarami and Chigora were represented by lawyers Dickson Moyo and Maqhawe Ndlovu.

[4]

Further Reading

[5]