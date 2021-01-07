Difference between revisions of "Tinashe Machona"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Tinashe .T. Machona''' is a Zimbabwean born lawyer who is the Employee & Labor Relations Specialist for the Architect of the Capitol and Public Affairs Officer at United St...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 09:34, 7 January 2021
Tinashe .T. Machona is a Zimbabwean born lawyer who is the Employee & Labor Relations Specialist for the Architect of the Capitol and Public Affairs Officer at United States Air Force.
Education
He holds a Doctor of Law (J.D.) focused in Law from Arizona Summit Law School.[1]
References
- ↑ Tinashe T. Machona, J.D., LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 7, 2021