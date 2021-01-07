Difference between revisions of "Tinashe Machona"

Pindula

'''Tinashe .T. Machona''' is a Zimbabwean born lawyer who is the Employee & Labor Relations Specialist for the Architect of the Capitol and Public Affairs Officer at United States Air Force.
Tinashe .T. Machona is a Zimbabwean born lawyer who is the Employee & Labor Relations Specialist for the Architect of the Capitol and Public Affairs Officer at United States Air Force.

Education

He holds a Doctor of Law (J.D.) focused in Law from Arizona Summit Law School.[1]

References

  1. Tinashe T. Machona, J.D., LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
