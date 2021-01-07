Difference between revisions of "Tinashe Machona"

Machona was a Legal Intern at the Law office of Peter Sala from June 2008 to August 2008. <ref name="Linked"/ >

Tinashe .T. Machona is a Zimbabwean born lawyer who is the Employee & Labor Relations Specialist for the Architect of the Capitol and Public Affairs Officer at United States Air Force.

Education

He also holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Political Science and Government from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. Whilst at Edinboro University he was the Head Delegate & President of the National Model United Nations Club (NMUN), Member of Student Government Association (SGA), Public Relations officer of Edinboro Political Awareness Club (EPAC) and the Resident Assistant (RA)[1]

Career

He was the Labor Relations Specialist at the Arizona National Guard from March 2017 to February 2020. Machona also worked as a Rule 38d Prosecutor at the City of Surprise Prosecutor's office from January 2015 to April 2015.

Machona was a Legal Intern at the Law office of Peter Sala from June 2008 to August 2008. [1]