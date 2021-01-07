[[File:Tinashe_Machona.jpg|thumb|right|Capt. Tinashe Machona]]Captain '''Tinashe .T. Machona''' is a Zimbabwean born lawyer who is the Employee & Labor Relations Specialist for the Architect of the Capitol and Public Affairs Officer at the United States Air Force.

[[File:Tinashe_Machona.jpg|thumb|right|Capt. Tinashe Machona]]Captain '''Tinashe .T. Machona''' is a Zimbabwean born lawyer who is the Employee & Labor Relations Specialist for the Architect of the Capitol and Public Affairs Officer at United States Air Force.

Capt. Tinashe Machona

Captain Tinashe .T. Machona is a Zimbabwean born lawyer who is the Employee & Labor Relations Specialist for the Architect of the Capitol and Public Affairs Officer at the United States Air Force.

Education

He holds a Doctor of Law (J.D.) focused in Law from Arizona Summit Law School.

Machona also did a Public Affairs Qualification Course at the Defense Information School in 2016. Whilst at the Defense Information School Machona wrote news articles, features, commentaries and was involved in community engagement. He also did on-camera interviews (Wing commander's spokesman), Social media management and Media communication.

He also holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Political Science and Government from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. Whilst at Edinboro University he was the Head Delegate & President of the National Model United Nations Club (NMUN), Member of Student Government Association (SGA), Public Relations officer of Edinboro Political Awareness Club (EPAC) and the Resident Assistant (RA)[1]

Career

He held various positions in the United States Airforce. He has held the position of Public Affairs Officer (Captian) since 2015 and is stationed at the DC National Guard (DCNG) - Joint Force Headquaters (JFHQ). Machona was a Senior Airman (SrA) from January 2011 to December 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona.

He was the Labor Relations Specialist at the Arizona National Guard from March 2017 to February 2020. Machona also worked as a Rule 38d Prosecutor at the City of Surprise Prosecutor's office from January 2015 to April 2015.

From May 2014 to August 2014 he was a Law Clerk/Extern (trial division) for the EEOC.

Before he joined the EEOC Machona had previously worked as a Judicial Law Clerk for the Arizona Department of Transportation between May 2013 and August the same year.

From November 2009 to August 2012 he was Records Coordinator Manager, Third-party closing liaison for Fearnely & Price, LLC.

He also worked at Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services as a Student Manager from August 2008 to May 2009.

Machona was a Legal Intern at the Law Office of Peter Sala from June 2008 to August 2008. [1]

Narrating his journey Machona said:

On July 3, 2002, President George W. Bush signed an executive order authorizing all non-citizens who served honorably in the U.S. Armed Forces on or after Sept. 11, 2001, to immediately file for citizenship. I remember feeling inspired by this news because, to me, it meant that I could become a fabric of this country. This was ultimately my path to becoming an American. My military career as a services specialist began in 2011 with the Georgia Air National Guard at Robbins Air Force Base. Services, at the time, was one of the only Air Force jobs that would allow me to join as a lawful permanent resident, otherwise known as a green card holder. Dining facility operations did not require a secret security clearance, so I was welcomed aboard. After one year of service I became a U.S. citizen. In 2012, I moved to Arizona to attend Arizona Summit Law School and quickly transferred to the 161st Air Refueling Wing in Phoenix. After five years here, I am truly fond of the unit. My allegiance to the organization is unflinching and I’m proud to accomplish any duty assigned to me. It was my honor to serve for four years with some of the hardest-working Airmen in the nation – the 161st Force Support Squadron. The members of the unit’s services flight mentored me and always encouraged me to follow my dreams. In 2015, I earned a commissioned and was re-trained to be a public affairs officer. It was an honor to be promoted to such a position, which allows me to effectively convey the commander’s messages. Last year (2016), I graduated from law school. I hope to serve my community as an attorney. The calling is in keeping with my desire to represent the marginalized. I see the profession as a noble one, which compels me to help people who cannot help themselves. This goal will never escape my future endeavors.

[2]

Awards and Honours

2016 Maj. Gen. Donald L. Owens Junior Officer of the year award at the 161st Air Refueling Wing[2]

Pictures

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Tinashe Machona, assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, stands at attention in a color guard detail before playing taps on his trumpet during Copper 5, an air crew memorial ceremony, at Goldwater Air National Base, Phoenix Ariz., March 13, 2017. Machona was the recipient of the 2016 Maj. Gen. Donald L. Owens Junior Officer of the year award at the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wesley Parrell)

Then U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tinashe Machona, assigned to the 116th Air Control Wing, takes the oath of enlistment with the Georgia Air National Guard, during an enlistment ceremony in Macon, Ga., Jan. 21, 2011. After swearing in, Machona reported for unit training assembly the next day in student flight. (Courtesy photo, 2nd Lt. Tinashe Machona)

Then U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tinashe Machona, assigned to the 116th Air Control Wing, poses for a photograph with co-workers anticipating his Oath of Allegiance, during a citizenship ceremony in Atlanta, Ga., Jan. 12, 2012. Machona worked as an administrative assistant at a real estate law firm in Tucker, Ga. (Courtesy photo, 2nd Lt. Tinashe Machona)