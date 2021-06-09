Difference between revisions of "Tinashe Magacha"

Pindula

Tinashe Magacha is a Zimbabwean gospel musician.

Background

Tinashe is the younger brother of gospel musician Sebastian Magacha.

Career

His first single Weminana received less attention.

